St. Vincent appears to tease new album, ‘Daddy’s Home’

Back in December, St. Vincent revealed that she'd be releasing a new album in late spring/summer 2021, and while it's only February, it appears an announcement is imminent. Images of what seem to teaser posters have been popping up on Reddit. That's them above, and as Stereogum points out, here's the text:

Who’s Your Daddy? St. Vincent is back with a record of all-new songs. Warm Wurlitzers and wit, glistening guitars and grit, with sleaze and style for days. Taking you from uptown to downtown with the artist who makes you expect the unexpected. So sit back, light up, and by all means have that bourbon waiting, because … DADDY’S HOME.

According to the posters, the album, Daddy's Home, is due out on May 14 via Loma Vista. Meanwhile, a Facebook music group, Indietrónica, is claiming that the first album's first single, "Pay Your Way In Pain," is coming out March 5, and was produced by frequent St. Vincent collaborator Jack Antonoff. Stay tuned.

Annie Clark hasn't commented directly on the teasers, but she did tweet "Nothing to see here."

She previously described the anticipated follow-up to 2017's MASSEDUCTION as "a tectonic shift," saying, "I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity. I was interested in going back to the music I've listened to more than any other -- Stevie Wonder records from the early '70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters."