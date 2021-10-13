St. Vincent brought ‘Daddy’s Home’ to Radio City Music Hall (pics, video, setlist)

St. Vincent is in the midst of her tour supporting her 2021 album Daddy's Home, and on Tuesday night (10/12) she stopped in NYC for a show at Radio City Music Hall. "You can't write an album set in New York and not play a show there!," she said ahead of the show, which was her first time headlining the venue.

Her live show has constantly evolved over the years, and for Daddy's Home she's switched it up again, donning a blonde wig and bringing in a troupe of backup singers, all with a funky '70s vibe. She's still including plenty of tracks from throughout her discography in her setlist alongside the new material, though, including favorites like "New York," "Year of the Tiger," "Marrow," "Your Lips Are Red," and "Digital Witness."

Comedian Ali Macofsky opened Tuesday night's show, but we didn't get to see her set. Check out more pictures from St. Vincent's set by Ellen Qbertplaya, along with the setlist and a couple of videos, below.

SETLIST: ST. VINCENT @ RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL, 10/12/2021

Digital Witness

Down

Birth in Reverse

Daddy’s Home

Down and Out Downtown

New York

...At the Holiday Party

Los Ageless

Sugarboy

Marrow

Fast Slow Disco

Pay Your Way in Pain

My Baby Wants a Baby

Cheerleader

Year of the Tiger

Fear the Future

Encore:

Your Lips Are Red

Live in the Dream

The Melting of the Sun