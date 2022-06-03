St. Vincent covers “Funkytown” for ‘Minions’ soundtrack

A bunch of artists contributed covers of classic '60s and '70s songs to the Jack Antonoff-produced soundtrack to new animated movie Minions: The Rise of Gru, and ahead of its release on July 1, here's a teaser. Antonoff produced St. Vincent's last two albums, and the two work together again on this stylized take on Lipps Inc's 1979 hit, which you can hear below. There's also accompanying art that reimagines Annie Clark, in her '70s-inspired, Daddy's Home getup and wig, as a minion.

The soundtrack's first single was Diana Ross and Tame Impala's new collaboration "Turn Up the Sunshine," and it also features Phoebe Bridgers, BROCKHAMPTON, Thundercat, Caroline Polachek, Weyes Blood, Tierra Whack, RZA, Brittany Howard, Gary Clark Jr., and more. You can pre-order it on vinyl HERE.