St Vincent, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr & more playing 2023 Love Rocks NYC benefit

The annual Love Rocks NYC charity concert happens at Beacon Theater on March 9, with proceeds, as always, benefiting God's Love We Deliver. This year's lineup features James Taylor, St. Vincent, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr, Jim James, Rufus Wainwright, John Mayer, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mavis Staples, Stephen Marley, Allison Russell, The War and Treaty, and Bernie Williams. The night will also feature appearances by Stephen Colbert, Chevy Chase, Andy Cohen and Phoebe Robinson.

Tickets for Love Rocks NYC 2023 go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 AM.

Once again, Will Lee is the music director, leading the house band featuring Paul Shaffer, Ivan Neville and Jimmy Vivino, plus Michael Bearden, Larry Campbell, Steve Gadd, Eric Krasno, Pedrito Martinez, and Shawn Pelton.