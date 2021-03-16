St. Vincent, Kid Cudi & more playing SNL

SNL has announced another round of hosts and musical guests for their 46th season. The next new episode happens on March 27, with former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph hosting -- will this mean even more Kamala Harris skits than usual? -- and Jack Harlow as musical guest.

The following episode, on April 3, features St. Vincent's return as musical guest (her last appearance on the show was in 2014), and actor Daniel Kaluuya, who is up for an Oscar for his performance Judas & The Black Messiah, will make his hosting debut.

Finally, for April 10's episode, Kid Cudi is the musical guest, and actress Carey Mulligan, who is up for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in Promising Young Woman, makes her hosting debut.

Season 46 has already included performances from Phoebe Bridgers (controversial guitar smash included), Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, The Strokes, Foo Fighters, Bad Bunny, and more.