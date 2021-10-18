St. Vincent played College Street Music Hall (pics, video, setlist)
A few days after her big NYC show at Radio City Music Hall, St. Vincent brought her Daddy's Home tour to a much more intimate venue -- New Haven, CT's College Street Music Hall -- on Friday night (10/15). As it's a staged, choreographed show, she played almost the exact same set as Radio City, minus "Marrow," but it really looks like she's having fun onstage in this current incarnation of her live show, which features a live band and a troupe of backup singers, all with a very '70s vibe.
Comedian Ali Macofsky opened Friday night's show, and you can see pictures by P Squared of the whole night, a few videos, and the setlist below.
Setlist: St. Vincent @ College Street Music Hall, 10/15/2021
Digital Witness
Down
Birth in Reverse
Daddy’s Home
Down and Out Downtown
New York
...At the Holiday Party
Los Ageless
Sugarboy
Fast Slow Disco
Pay Your Way in Pain
My Baby Wants a Baby
Cheerleader
Fear the Future
Encore:
Your Lips Are Red
Live in the Dream
The Melting of the Sun