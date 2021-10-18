St. Vincent played College Street Music Hall (pics, video, setlist)

A few days after her big NYC show at Radio City Music Hall, St. Vincent brought her Daddy's Home tour to a much more intimate venue -- New Haven, CT's College Street Music Hall -- on Friday night (10/15). As it's a staged, choreographed show, she played almost the exact same set as Radio City, minus "Marrow," but it really looks like she's having fun onstage in this current incarnation of her live show, which features a live band and a troupe of backup singers, all with a very '70s vibe.

Comedian Ali Macofsky opened Friday night's show, and you can see pictures by P Squared of the whole night, a few videos, and the setlist below.

Setlist: St. Vincent @ College Street Music Hall, 10/15/2021

Digital Witness

Down

Birth in Reverse

Daddy’s Home

Down and Out Downtown

New York

...At the Holiday Party

Los Ageless

Sugarboy

Fast Slow Disco

Pay Your Way in Pain

My Baby Wants a Baby

Cheerleader

Fear the Future

Encore:

Your Lips Are Red

Live in the Dream

The Melting of the Sun