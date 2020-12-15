St. Vincent preparing new album for 2021

St. Vincent released her last album, the excellent MASSEDUCTION, in 2017 (she also reworked the album on 2018's MASSEDUCATION), and it looks like we can expect to see its follow-up in 2021. In an interview with Mojo, Annie Clark says she's finished a new album, and expects it to come out in late spring/summer 2021.

"It's locked and loaded," Annie told Mojo. "And I'm American so I will only use gun metaphors."

The record, which she hasn't shared a title for yet, represents "a tectonic shift," she says. "I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity. I was interested in going back to the music I've listened to more than any other -- Stevie Wonder records from the early '70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters."

She also told Mojo that she's rethinking her live shows, too. "My last tour was a whole bunch of production and high-concept video and razzle-dazzle and I can't go any further with that," she says. "I'm going to come down and just play. I don't think high-gloss sheen is going to be that resonant with people because it will feel very much 'let them eat cake.'"

St. Vincent covered Nine Inch Nails' classic The Downward Spiral track "Piggy" last month ahead of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. She also appears on Gorillaz's new album, and launched her own MasterClass on songwriting this year.

UPDATE: Annie Clark confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, "The rumors are true. New record 'locked and loaded' for 2021. Can’t wait for you to hear it."