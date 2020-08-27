St. Vincent reworking songs on new Audible podcast

St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, has shared a few cover songs throughout coronavirus lockdown, including takes on Tool and two Led Zeppelin songs, "Stairway to Heaven" and "Dancing Days," but that's not all she's been up to. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, she reveals she's been working on a new podcast, called "St. Vincent: Words + Music." It premieres on Monday (8/31) on Audible, and LA Times describes it as "a 90-minute first-person deep dive into her life and music." It also includes reworked versions of some of her songs, including "Marry Me," from her 2007 album of the same name. According to La Times, the new rendition "highlights dizzying string arrangements absent from the original version."

"I’m obsessed with podcasts and audiobooks," Annie told LA Times. "I probably listen to more audiobooks than I do music. I mean, I certainly listen to music — for enjoyment, for research, for just making sure I know what is happening. Luckily, maybe because I’m a musician, I can retain a lot of information that comes through on the auditory side. I mean, I’ve really been brushing up on my Stalin."

Stalin may seem like an unlikely subject, but Annie says, "It makes me feel much better about where we are today. Because they had it bad."

Among the experiences she elaborates on in the podcast are her time in The Polyphonic Spree, her father's arrest and prison sentence for "white-collar crimes" in the early '00s (he's since been released, and Annie says, "It’s been a wonderful story of reconciliation, change, forgiveness, all those things"), and hitting an audience member with a microphone after they groped her while she was stage-diving. "It’s not necessarily the end of my stage-diving days," she says.

