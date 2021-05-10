St. Vincent shares new single “Down” & playlist of songs that inspired ‘Daddy’s Home’

St. Vincent is releasing her new album, Daddy's Home, this Friday (5/14), and she's shared another single from it, "Down." It's another funky track that slots in neatly alongside "Pay Your Way In Pain" and "The Melting of the Sun," and you can watch the video below.

In addition to the new single, St. Vincent also shared a playlist of songs that inspired Daddy's Home, including Madonna's "Papa Don't Preach," Bruce Springsteen's "I'm On Fire," George Michael's "Father Figure," Beyonce's "Daddy Lessons," Amy Winehouse's "Rehab," Joni Mitchell's "Carey," The Beatles' "She's Leaving Home," The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa," and more. "Daddy represents to me, in the context of Daddy’s Home, a personal transformation," she says. "There’s a literal father, sure, but it’s also about me transforming into Daddy... [You must] become yourself and very comfortable in your own skin. You gotta walk around with that BDE. That Big Daddy Energy." Spotify will also be releasing more behind-the-scenes material from the "enhanced" playlist, which you can stream below, to coincide with the album's release.