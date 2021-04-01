St. Vincent shares “The Melting of the Sun” from upcoming album ‘Daddy’s Home’
St. Vincent has shared a second single from her upcoming album Daddy's Home, "The Melting of the Sun." This one's mellow, groovy, soulful and funky in a '70s sort of way. Watch the animated video below.
Daddy's Home, which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, is out May 14. St. Vincent will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend (4/3) with host Daniel Kaluuya.
Lyrics:
So sorry missed the party
Hello on the dark side of the moon
Jane lost it crashed her corvette
Ran into the tide in Malibu
And we all heard the gun but I was slow to run
It’s just the melting of the sun
It’s just the sun
I wanna watch you watch it burn
So watch it burn
Saint Joni ain’t no phony
Smoking reds where Furry sang the blues
My Marilyn shot her heroin hell she said it’s better than abuse
So who am I trying to be? A benzo beauty queen
It’s just the melting of the sun
It’s just the sun
I wanna watch you watch it burn
So watch it burn
We always knew the day would come
The day has come
It’s just the melting of the sun
Brave Tori told her story
Police said they couldn’t catch the man
Proud Nina got subpoenaed singing “Mississippi good goddamn”
But me I never cried to tell the truth I lied
Girl the world’s spinning round
Spinning down and out of time
Girl you can’t give in now
When you’re down down and out
Girl the world’s spinning round
Spinning down and out of time
Girl you can’t give in now
When you’re down down and out