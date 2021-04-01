St. Vincent shares “The Melting of the Sun” from upcoming album ‘Daddy’s Home’

St. Vincent has shared a second single from her upcoming album Daddy's Home, "The Melting of the Sun." This one's mellow, groovy, soulful and funky in a '70s sort of way. Watch the animated video below.

Daddy's Home, which was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, is out May 14. St. Vincent will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend (4/3) with host Daniel Kaluuya.

Lyrics:

So sorry missed the party

Hello on the dark side of the moon

Jane lost it crashed her corvette

Ran into the tide in Malibu

And we all heard the gun but I was slow to run

It’s just the melting of the sun

It’s just the sun

I wanna watch you watch it burn

So watch it burn

Saint Joni ain’t no phony

Smoking reds where Furry sang the blues

My Marilyn shot her heroin hell she said it’s better than abuse

So who am I trying to be? A benzo beauty queen

It’s just the melting of the sun

It’s just the sun

I wanna watch you watch it burn

So watch it burn

We always knew the day would come

The day has come

It’s just the melting of the sun

Brave Tori told her story

Police said they couldn’t catch the man

Proud Nina got subpoenaed singing “Mississippi good goddamn”

But me I never cried to tell the truth I lied

Girl the world’s spinning round

Spinning down and out of time

Girl you can’t give in now

When you’re down down and out

Girl the world’s spinning round

Spinning down and out of time

Girl you can’t give in now

When you’re down down and out