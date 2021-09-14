St. Vincent shares “The Nowhere Inn” from new film with Carrie Brownstein

Carrie Brownstein and St. Vincent's Annie Clark co-wrote and star in The Nowhere Inn, which arrives in theaters and VOD on Friday 9/17. We've seen a couple of trailers for the film already, and now a new song from the soundtrack, also by St. Vincent, has arrived. "The Nowhere Inn" serves as a theme song for the film, and it's accompanied by a rather Lynchian video directed by Bill Benz, who also directed the film. Watch it below.

St. Vincent just headlined Saturday at Pitchfork Festival, part of her tour supporting her new album Daddy's Home. See pictures from Pitchfork Fest below.

THE NOWHERE INN SOUNDTRACK TRACKLIST

01 “The Nowhere Inn”

02 “Carrie Voicemail”

03 “Palm Desert”

04 “Carrie Wave”

05 “Waiting On A Wave”

06 “Opening Limo Scene”

07 “Hallway Scene”

08 “Rooftop”

09 “Come To Jesus”

10 “Downtempo Montage”

11 “Sex Scene”

12 “Board Room”

13 “Spa Scene”

14 “Tour Bus”

15 “Carrie Off Bus”

16 “Texas Intro”

17 “Texas Choir”

18 “Bacchanal”

19 “Ending”