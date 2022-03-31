St. Vincent talks love of Roxy Music

Roxy Music are reuniting for a 50th anniversary tour, Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson's first outing under the moniker since 2011, with support on most dates from St. Vincent. She released a new album, Daddy's Home, last year, and talking about it with KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic last year, she touched on her love for her soon-to-be tourmates.

Listing some songs that moved her, she included Roxy Music's "In Every Dream Home a Heartache," telling Morning Becomes Eclectic, "Oh man. I love Bryan Ferry. This song, to me, is one of the scariest, creepiest, perviest songs I've ever heard. I'd like to think so. Standards of living they're rising. You can just picture this slow camera creeping through the dream house and getting to the plastic woman. This song is creeping dread to me. And I think you can compare the texture of ‘Penitentiary Philosophy’ to the end of ‘In Every Dream Home a Heartache.’"

"I think about things like the shape of a story or the shape of a song, and the color," she continued. "I do associate certain sounds with certain colors. I just think about the texture, something very smooth next to something very rough, and playing with all that as if it were a physical object."

Read the interview in full here.

Roxy Music's tour with St. Vincent includes an NYC show at Madison Square Garden on September 12, and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan Presale password ROXYVEGAN from now through Friday, April 1 at 5 PM. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 4 at 10 AM.