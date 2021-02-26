St. Vincent talks new LP: “it’s the sound of being down and out Downtown in New York, 1973″

Teasers for St. Vincent's anticipated follow-up to 2017's MASSEDUCTION have begun popping up, and while officially Annie Clark has been mum on the subject, recently tweeting "Nothing to see here," she's now discussed the album, which is apparently called Daddy's Home and features production by Jack Antonoff, more in a new interview on Substack newsletter The New Cue. "I would say it’s the sound of being down and out Downtown in New York, 1973," she says. "Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days."

"In hindsight, I realized that the [last album, 2017’s] Masseduction and tour was so incredibly strict," she continues, "whether it was the outfits I was wearing that literally constricted me, to the show being tight and the music being angular and rigid. When I wrapped that, I was like ‘oh, I just want things that are fluid and wiggly and I want this music to look like a Cassavetes film. I wanted it to be warm tones and not really distorted, to tell these stories of flawed people being flawed and doing the best they can. Which is kind of what my life is."

Asked what she was listening to while making this album, Annie says, "I went back to these records that I probably listened to more in my life than at any other time, music made in New York from 1971-76, typically post-flower child, kick the hippie idealism out of it, America’s in a recession but pre-disco, the sort of gritty, raw, wiggly nihilistic part of that. It's not a glamorous time, there's a lot of dirt under the fingernails. It was really about feel and vibe but with song and stories."

Read the interview in full on The New Cue.

Daddy's Home is expected May 14 via Loma Vista, and lead single "Pay Your Way In Pain" is reportedly arriving next Friday (March 5).