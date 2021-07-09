St. Vincent, Taylor Swift & Jack Antonoff get new writing credit on Olivia Rodrigo’s LP

Taylor Swift and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff were already given a writing credit on Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, SOUR -- "1 step forward, 3 steps back" was inspired by Taylor's Reputation track "New Year's Day." Now they've gotten another, along with St. Vincent. Rolling Stone reports that "Deja Vu," which has been compared to Taylor's "Cruel Summer" regularly since its release, now officially acknowledges the inspiration, with the song's writers, Taylor, Jack, and St. Vincent, added as co-writers in the "Deja Vu" metadata on Spotify and TIDAL.

Olivia has mentioned the songs' similarities before; talking to Rolling Stone about "Deja Vu" earlier this year, she said that the yelling in the bridge was inspired by "Cruel Summer." You can listen to both, and compare for yourself, below.

Representatives for Olivia and Taylor, meanwhile, didn't respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

Courtney Love recently accused Olivia of "stealing" Hole's cover art in a SOUR Prom livestream promo image.