St Vincent’s ‘Daddy’s Home’ wins Alternative Music Album Grammy

The pre-telecast Grammys awards are wrapping up and St Vincent just won Best Alternative Music Album with Daddy's Home, beating Halsey, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks and Fleet Foxes. She was not on hand to accept the awards.

This was St Vincent's third Grammy. She won Best Alternative Album for her eponymous fourth album and Best Rock Song for “MASSEDUCTION."

Right before that, Foo Fighters swept the Rock categories and won every award they were nominated for: Best Rock Album (Midnight Medecine), Best Rock Performance (“Making a Fire"), and Best Rock Song ("Waiting on a War").

Dream Theatre won Best Metal Performance for "The Alien."

The big awards are still to come tonight, airting at 8 PM Eastern on CBS. Check out all the 2022 winners here.