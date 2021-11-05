Stabbing Westward announce first album in 20 years, share “I Am Nothing”

Industrial vets Stabbing Westward, who released three albums for Columbia Records in the '90s, broke up in 2002, but Christopher Hall (vocals/guitar) and Walter Flakus (keyboards/programming) reactivated the group in 2016 and cemented things last year with a new EP, Dead And Gone. Now they've announced Chasing Ghosts, their first album in 20 years, which will be out March 18, 2022 via COP International Records.

Chasing Ghosts reteams Stabbing Westward with producer John Fryer (This Mortal Coil, Love & Rockets, Cocteau Twins) who worked on all their Columbia albums. “It seems like we’ve been working on this album for a long time, trying to get it just right," says Flakus. "With the help of John Fryer and COP International, everything fell into place.”

You can get a taste of the album via "I Am Nothing," the album's first single, which mixes industrial metal with modern heavy rock. You can watch the lyric video, and check out the album's artwork and tracklist, below.

Tracklist:

I Am Nothing

Damaged Goods

Cold

Push

Wasteland

Ctrl Z

Crawl

Dead & Gone

Ghost

The End