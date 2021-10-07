Stacey Abrams doing “A Conversation with…” talks, including Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre

Stacey Abrams played a huge role in crucially turning Georgia blue, and she's currently spreading her wisdom with a series of "A Conversation with Stacey Abrams" talks, in which she'll provide "an evening of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change." She has a few upcoming up, including one in Brooklyn on October 26 at Kings Theatre (tickets). The full event description reads:

Join Stacey Abrams, political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur, and NYTimes bestselling author for an evening of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change. Designed around worldwide and national events, as well as questions from the audience and community, this conversation with Stacey Abrams will entertain, inform, and empower.

"People tend to remember the first time they heard Stacey Abrams speak, and it’s easy to see why." – TIME Magazine

Abrams' New York Times bestselling book Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change, is a personal and empowering blueprint for outsiders who seek to become the ones in charge. From her experiences launching a company to building Georgia into a premier battleground state, Abrams illuminates that finding what you want to fight for is as critical as knowing how to turn thought into action. Our Time is Now is a blueprint to end voter suppression and chronicles a chilling account of how the right to vote and the principles of democracy have been and continue to be under attack.

Dedicated to civic engagement, Abrams has founded multiple organizations devoted to voting rights, training and hiring young people of color, and tackling social issues at both the state and national levels. She is the 2021 recipient of the inaugural Social Justice Impact Award from the NAACP Image Awards.

