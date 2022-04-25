Stagecoach 2022 livestream announced

photo via Stagecoach's Facebook

Now that two weekends of Coachella have wrapped up, it's Stagecoach's turn to take over Indio, CA's Empire Polo Club this weekend, April 29-May 1. They've announced that, like Coachella, this year's festival will stream select sets live, including headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs as well as Orville Peck, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Diplo, Cody Johnson, Margo Price, Yola, Midland, the Black Crowes, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and more. Stay tuned for the streaming schedule.

The Stagecoach set times are also live; find those below.

