Stagecoach 2023 lineup: Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Nikki Lane, Turnpike Troubadours & more
Coachella's country music cousin Stagecoach returns for its 15th year from April 28-30, 2023 at Indio, CA's Empire Polo Club (same location as Coachella). 2023's headliners are Luke Bryan on day one, Kane Brown on day two, and Chris Stapleton on day three, and the lineup also includes Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Elle King, Breland, Melissa Etheridge, Bryan Adams, Nelly, Morgan Wade, Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Diplo, Lainey Wilson, American Aquarium, Flamin' Grooves, Bella White, Nikki Lane, Keb' Mo', Valerie June, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, Kaitlin Butts, Tré Burt, Trixie Mattel, and much more.
Festival passes go on sale Friday (9/16) at 10 AM Pacific. Full day-by-day lineup on the poster below.
Stagecoach 2023 Lineup (alphabetical order)
49 Winchester
Abbey Cone
American Aquarium
Avery Anna
Bailey Zimmerman
Bella White
BRELAND
Brooks & Dunn
Bryan Adams
Chris Stapleton
Cooper Alan
Corey Kent
Diplo
Drake Milligan
Elle King
Flamin' Groovies
Gabby Barrett
Ian Munsick
Jackson Dean
Jaime Wyatt
Jon Pardi
Kaitlin Butts
Kameron Marlowe
Kane Brown
Keb' Mo'
Lainey Wilson
Lily Rose
Logan Ledger
Luke Bryan
Luke Grimes
Mackenzie Carpenter
Madeline Edwards
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Melissa Etheridge
Morgan Wade
Nate Smith
Nelly
Nick Shoulders
Nikki Lane
Niko Moon
Old Dominion
Parker McCollum
Parmalee
Priscilla Block
Restless Road
Riley Green
Ryan Bingham
Sammy Kershaw
Seaforth
Sierra Ferrell
The Last Bandoleros
Tiera Kennedy
Tré Burt
Trixie Mattel
Turnpike Troubadours
Tyler Braden
Tyler Childers
Valerie June
Warren Zeiders
ZZ Top