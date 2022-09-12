Stagecoach 2023 lineup: Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Nikki Lane, Turnpike Troubadours & more

Coachella's country music cousin Stagecoach returns for its 15th year from April 28-30, 2023 at Indio, CA's Empire Polo Club (same location as Coachella). 2023's headliners are Luke Bryan on day one, Kane Brown on day two, and Chris Stapleton on day three, and the lineup also includes Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Elle King, Breland, Melissa Etheridge, Bryan Adams, Nelly, Morgan Wade, Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Diplo, Lainey Wilson, American Aquarium, Flamin' Grooves, Bella White, Nikki Lane, Keb' Mo', Valerie June, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, Kaitlin Butts, Tré Burt, Trixie Mattel, and much more.

Festival passes go on sale Friday (9/16) at 10 AM Pacific. Full day-by-day lineup on the poster below.

Stagecoach 2023 Lineup (alphabetical order)

49 Winchester

Abbey Cone

American Aquarium

Avery Anna

Bailey Zimmerman

Bella White

BRELAND

Brooks & Dunn

Bryan Adams

Chris Stapleton

Cooper Alan

Corey Kent

Diplo

Drake Milligan

Elle King

Flamin' Groovies

Gabby Barrett

Ian Munsick

Jackson Dean

Jaime Wyatt

Jon Pardi

Kaitlin Butts

Kameron Marlowe

Kane Brown

Keb' Mo'

Lainey Wilson

Lily Rose

Logan Ledger

Luke Bryan

Luke Grimes

Mackenzie Carpenter

Madeline Edwards

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Melissa Etheridge

Morgan Wade

Nate Smith

Nelly

Nick Shoulders

Nikki Lane

Niko Moon

Old Dominion

Parker McCollum

Parmalee

Priscilla Block

Restless Road

Riley Green

Ryan Bingham

Sammy Kershaw

Seaforth

Sierra Ferrell

The Last Bandoleros

Tiera Kennedy

Tré Burt

Trixie Mattel

Turnpike Troubadours

Tyler Braden

Tyler Childers

Valerie June

Warren Zeiders

ZZ Top