Stagecoach 2023 livestream announced

Following two weekends of Coachella on April 14-16 and April 21-23, the festival's country sibling Stagecoach will take over Indio, CA's Empire Polo Club on April 28-30. Both weekends of Coachella will stream live on YouTube this year, and Stagecoach has now announced streaming for 2023 as well, happening on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music's Twitch channel, and starting at 3 PM PT each day, Billboard reports.

Leading up to the festival, some artists will also release Amazon Original tracks; stay tuned for more on that.

Stagecoach 2023 is headlined by Luke Bryan on day one, Kane Brown on day two, and Chris Stapleton on day three, and the lineup also includes Jon Pardi, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Elle King, Breland, Melissa Etheridge, Bryan Adams, Nelly, Morgan Wade, Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Diplo, Lainey Wilson, American Aquarium, Flamin' Grooves, Bella White, Nikki Lane, Keb' Mo', Valerie June, Sierra Ferrell, 49 Winchester, Kaitlin Butts, Tré Burt, Trixie Mattel, and more.