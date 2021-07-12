Stagecoach festival announces 2022 lineup

While Goldenvoice has not announced the lineup for Coachella 2022 yet, they did just share who's playing its twangy sister festival Stagecoach, which goes down at the same location, Indio, CA's Empire Polo Club from April 29 - May 1.

Headliners for Stagecoach 2022 are Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs, and the rest of the lineup includes Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, The Black Crowes, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price, Smokey Robinson, Yola, Colter Wall, Orville Peck, The Mavericks, Rhiannon Giddens, Hailey Whitters, Ian Noe, Molly Tuttle, Charley Crockett, The Cactus Blossoms, and more.

Tickets for Stagecoach go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM Pacific. Check out the full Stagecoach lineup below.

While Coachella hasn't revealed its 2022 lineup we do know it's happening April 15-17 and April 22-24 at Empire Polo Club.