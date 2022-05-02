Stagecoach: watch Lana Del Rey join Nikki Lane, Axl Rose join Carrie Underwood

Coachella's country cousin Stagecoach went down at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California this past weekend, and like Coachella, it was home to a number of surprise guests. Lana Del Rey joined Nikki Lane for their collaborative song "Breaking Up Slowly" from Lana's 2021 album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, and Lana also joined Nikki for her song "Look Away." Watch videos of both performances below.

Earlier on in the festival, Axl Roses joined Carrie Underwood during her Saturday headlining set for the Guns N' Roses classics "Paradise City" and "Sweet Child O' Mine," and you can watch those videos below too.

Also at Stagecoach: LOCASH brought out The Beach Boys' Mike Love to join them on their new song "Beach Boys," and Thomas Rhett brought out Ashton Kutcher to sing Garth Brooks' "Friends In Low Places."

The festival also included sets from Marren Morris, Brandi Carlile, The Black Crowes, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price, Smokey Robinson, Yola, Colter Wall, Orville Peck, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Ian Noe, Molly Tuttle, Charley Crockett, Rhiannon Giddens, Flatland Cavalry, Amythyst Kiah, and more. The Coachella/Stagecoach organizers are also throwing a more "alt" friendly country fest, Palomino Festival, in July.