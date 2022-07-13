Stand Still share new song “With All My Love,” expand tour

Pre-order Stand Still's new EP on clear/orange splatter vinyl.

Long Island emo torch-carriers Stand Still have shared the second song off their upcoming sophomore EP In A Moment's Notice, which arrives in full next week (7/20) via Triple B/DAZE. New song "With All My Love" is another great example of Stand Still's ability to channel hometown heroes like Silent Majority, The Movielife, and Taking Back Sunday, and this one shows off a slightly more somber side without toning down their hardcore-informed grit. Listen below.

Stand Still have an upcoming tour with likeminded band Bent Blue (who also put out a new song today), and they have two upcoming NYC shows: one opening for Killing Time at Brooklyn Monarch on July 30, and an appearance at the Triple B/Streets of Hate/DAZE showcase at Monarch on September 23 with Sunami, Spy, Age of Apocalypse, Life's Question, Queensway, Downfall, and more.

They also play a Long Island album release show on August 13 at Amityville Music Hall with Hangman, Worn, Victory Garden, Wild Red, and Ennui. All dates are listed below.

Pick up our exclusive clear/orange splatter vinyl variant of Stand Still's new EP.

Stand Still -- 2022 Tour Dates

Jul 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch w/ Killing Time, Alone in a Crowd + more

Jul 30 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel w/ Bent Blue

Aug 1 - Raleigh, NC @ School Kids Records w/ Bent Blue

Aug 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Sabbath Brewery w/ Bent Blue

Aug 3 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark w/ Bent Blue

Aug 4 - Evansville, IN @ Damsel’s w/ Bent Blue

Aug 5th - Chicago, IL @ The Rumble, w/ Pain of Truth, Regulate, Kharma, + more

Aug 6th - Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern w/ Bent Blue

Aug 13th - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall w/ Hangman, Worn + more

Sep 23rd - Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch w/ Sunami, Spy, Age of Apocalypse, Life's Question, Queensway, Downfall, etc