Standing on the Corner release new multi-part single, ‘G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto’

Genre-defying NYC ensemble Standing on the Corner stayed busy over the past few years collaborating with Earl Sweatshirt, Solange, Danny Brown, and others, and then they returned this past May with their first new song since 2017, the very good "Angel (Life and Death of the Earth in the Key of F)." Today, they followed that with the multi-part single G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto, which features "G-E-T-O-U-T!! The Ghetto" Pts. 1 & 2, plus "Ghetto Dub" and "Zolo Go." It's a noisy, chaotic sound collage that's nearly impossible to pin down, and you can check it out below.

Update (7/14): there's a video now too:

And here's the previous single: