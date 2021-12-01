Star Fucking Hipsters announce first tour in 9 years

Star Fucking Hipsters are back with a new lineup and their first live shows since 2013, PunkNews reports. The lineup is now Scott Sturgeon of Leftover Crack and Choking Victim on vocals and guitar, Suzi Moon of Turbulent Hearts and the Suzi Moon band on vocals, James McDowell of Gen Why / Crime Revengeon guitar, Drew Champion of The Split Seconds on bass, and Gayla Brooks of Fat Heaven on drums. Suzi says:

I met Stza and the LÖC guys at Rebellion Festival 2017 and instantly clicked with them. Leftover Crack was the first bigger band to offer my old band Turbulent Hearts a solid direct support slot on a UK tour. I’ll always be super grateful for that. I’m a huge fan of Stza’s songwriting, and have loved the SFH tunes since the first time I heard them. It’s an honor to join this legendary project and I am so excited to be singing songs that mean so much to the fans.

SFH have announced a January tour with Rebelmatic opening, including a Brooklyn show on January 7 at Market Hotel. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

We've also got some Leftover Crack vinyl in stock.