Star Wars’ original Boba Fett actor, Jeremy Bulloch, RIP

Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, has died from health complications with Parkinson's Disease. He was 75.

In addition to Boba Fett, he was also cast in a different, cameo role in 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. While he was the man in the suit, Jason Wingreen provided Boba Fett's voice.

Bulloch had a long career in film and television, appearing in a number of James Bond films (including Octopussy and For Your Eyes Only), a number of episodes of John Pertwee-era Doctor Who, and much more.

Bulloch's death comes just a few weeks after the death of David Prowse, who was the very tall man behind the Darth Vader mask in the original trilogy (though James Earl Jones provided his voice).

Rest in peace Jeremy and David.

Meanwhile, Disney+ Star Wars universe series The Mandalorian (which might have something to do with characters mentioned above) wraps up its second season this week. If you need more, Disney just announced a massive expansion of the series' fantasy universe, including two more series (one show-run by Leslye Hedlund who made Russian Doll), a whole bunch more movies (including one directed by Taika Waititi) and more.