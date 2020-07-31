Starcrawler’s Arrow De Wilde accuses The Growlers of sexual misconduct

UPDATE: The Growlers issue an apology, and co-founder Matt Taylor is temporarily leaving the band.

Allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse were made against several bands and employees associated with Burger Records as they recently shut down, including The Growlers. Lead singer and co-founder Brooks Nielsen issued a statement in response, denying the allegations and saying they'd be looked into "in as thorough, professional and unbiased manner as we are able."

Now Arrow De Wilde of Starcrawler has posted a new statement on Instagram, describing an experience she says she had in January while on tour with The Growlers in Australia. "It seemed as if it were shaping up to be another great tour," she writes, "until things got weird at one of the last shows in melbourne." She describes entering her dressing room after Starcrawlers' set, where she says she was locked in with a man aggressively performing a striptease and giving her a lap dance, while members of The Growlers filmed the whole thing.

"The humor faded pretty fast when it just wouldn't end," she writes. "I swear it went on for almost ten minutes. Every time I tried to get up he pushed me back down. It started to feel more and more degrading as each layer of clothing peeled off his body, the growlers just continued to laugh and film the whole thing. Soon he was down to a speedo and I knew where it was headed."

"I closed my eyes and put my hands over my face as I felt his bare dick and balls rubbing and pressing against my chest and face as he continued to hold me down," she continues. "I started to feel really panicked. My heart was beating so fast. I've never seen a striptease like this before. Everyone in the growlers were standing all around me, laughing and taking videos the whole time, no one ever stepped in. Once it was finally over, I ran to the bathroom to collect myself (aka cry) and wash the dick off my face."

Keyboardist Adam Wolcott Smith left The Growlers shortly after their response to the allegations made against them, while also admitting "I'm not innocent in abuse," and describing an incident where he says he assaulted someone while he was asleep.

