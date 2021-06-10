Starflyer 59 prep new album ‘Vanity,’ release new single “Life In Bed”

Long-running indie rock/shoegaze/etc band Starflyer 59 will release a new album Vanity at some point, and it'll include new single "Life In Bed," which is coming out as a 12" single on Friday (6/11) and also getting an accompanying short film. The track -- which was produced by band leader Jason Martin's Lo Tom bandmate (and former Pedro The Lion member) TW Walsh, who also plays synths on it -- is a suspenseful slow-burner, fueled by Jason's ever-appealing baritone and gradually building to a subtle climax. Stream it and watch the trailer for the short film below.

--

28 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 28 songs: