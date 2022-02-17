Stars announce first album in 5 years, ‘From Capelton Hill,’ share 2 songs

Canadian indie vets Stars have announced From Capelton Hill, their ninth album, first in five years, and the followup to 2017's There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light. The band initially tried to assemble the album remotely during the pandemic, but ended up convening at two different Montreal studios and the band's own space and recording it with Marcus Paquin (who's worked on multiple Stars albums and just produced The Weather Station's Ignorance) and The Besnard Lakes' Jace Lasek. It comes out May 27 via Last Gang/MNRK (pre-order).

"I guess what From Capelton Hill means to me is from memory, from the past, from a place that seems permanent but isn’t, and I think that that sense of impermanence is a big part of what’s in the record: realizing that things don’t last forever, and that even the things that I thought would be there forever aren’t going to be," Torquil Campbell said via press release. "Capelton Hill is a place where things in my mind, in my life, they’ve never changed. And yet it will go."

Along with the announcement comes two singles. Fans of the twee revival will definitely want to hear "Pretenders," while "Snowy Owl" is a gorgeous, harmony-laden, acoustic guitar/piano ballad. Both sound great, and you can stream them below.

Stars also have some West Coast dates coming up in June, which are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Palmistry

2. Pretenders

3. Patterns

4. Back To The End

5. That Girl

6. Build A Fire

7. Capelton Hill

8. Hoping

9. To Feel What They Feel

10. If I Never See London Again

11. I Need The Light

12. Snowy Owl

Stars -- 2022 Tour Dates

06/04 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

06/06 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

06/08 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

06/11 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

06/13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever