Stars announce North American holiday tour

Montreal natives Stars announced North American holiday dates, a nine-show run called the Christmas Anyway tour. The band have put on holiday shows for several years running now, and this year the band's Torquil Campbell says:

Is it all the way we wanted it to be? Will we ever understand each other? Can you still love people even when you don't even recognize them anymore? Do we really need to eat and drink for two weeks and literally never get off the couch? Who knows? But we're having Christmas anyway! So let's make it the best one ever. This year, like every year (minus two) we are back with our holiday shows all along the east coast of North America. We're adding a couple of cities to our holiday family as well! And we more than hope that you call your friends, put on an ugly sweater and join us. We love you. Life sucks. Let's party.

The Christmas Anyway tour hits NYC on December 7 at Le Poisson Rouge, with support from Lydia Persaud. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (9/23) at 10am. All dates, including their early 2023 Europe/UK run, are listed below.

Stars released a new album, From Capelton Hill, in May, and they were scheduled to be on tour this month, but were forced to cancel the dates "due to unforeseen circumstances." Torquil also recently teamed up with Young Galaxy's Stephen Ramsay, to form TFD (TOTAL FUCKING DARKNESS), and shared their debut single, "The TFD."

Stars 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/30/22 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwells

12/01/22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

12/02/22 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

12/03/22 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

12/04/22 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

12/07/22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

12/09/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

12/10/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

02/03/23 - Galway, IRE - Roisin Dubh

02/04/23 - Dublin, IRE - Whelan’s

02/05/23 - Cork, IRE - Cyprus Avenue

02/07/23 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Sports Club

02/08/23 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts

02/09/23 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

02/10/23 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

02/11/23 - London, UK - Lafayette London

02/12/23 - London, UK - Lafayette London

02/14/23 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

02/16/23 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

02/17/23 - Hamburg, DE - Knust

02/18/23 - Berlin, DE - Lido