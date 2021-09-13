Stars announce special NYC holiday show

Stars have called Montreal their homebase for a long time now, but the group actually formed in NYC back in 2000, when they were regulars at clubs like Fez. They've just announced that they'll be "going back to the city where it all began" for a special holiday show at Le Poisson Rouge on December 8. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10 AM Eastern.

The poster for the LPR show says "The Together Tour" but there have been no other dates so far, so stay tuned.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Stars' debut album, Nightsongs, and you can listen to that below. Their most recent album is 2017's There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light.