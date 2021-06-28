Staten Island death metallers Tombstoner prep debut LP (stream “Armageddon”)

Staten Island death metallers Tombstoner formed in 2019, released their debut EP Descent to Madness in 2020, and are now gearing up to release their first full-length album, Victims of Vile Torture, on July 30 via Redefining Darkness Records (pre-order). The band recently released the album-opening title track, and we're now premiering second single "Armageddon."

"'Armageddon' as a composition differs from our other song structures," the band tells us. "We let the music do the talking on this one. After hearing the rough demos, our guitarist Dan quipped that the song sounds like the end of the world. The lyrics come from a fictional first hand account of someone trying to cope with the coming apocalypse. This person takes an emotional journey from fear and desperation to accepting and finding peace in their fate. We are extremely proud of this track and we feel it will help ease people into what to expect from Tombstoner for years to come."

Musically, it's a hardcore-infused death metal ripper with a few surprising twists and turns along the way, and you can hear it below...