Static Dress announce debut album ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster,’ share “such.a.shame”

UK post-hardcore/metalcore band Static Dress followed up a promising string of singles with their debut EP Prologue... in December, and then kicked off 2022 with the new single "Di-sinTer" (ft. King Yosef), and now they've finally announced their anticipated full-length debut album. It's called Rouge Carpet Disaster, and it comes out May 18 via self-release (pre-order). The album was produced by Erik Bickerstaffe of Loathe, and it features previous singles "Di-sinTer" and "sweet," as well as the just-released new single "such.a.shame." This one finds the band toning down their usual aggressive sound in favor of something more accessible and melodic. If you were wondering why we included them in our list of 25 newer bands every 2000s emo fan needs to know, it's because of songs like this.

The new song comes with a video directed by vocalist Olli Appleyard, and as always, this band's visual element is just as strong as their music. Check it out below.

Static Dress -- 2022 Tour Dates (UK date format)

10/04 - Asylum II, Birmingham UK

11/04 - Exchange, Bristol UK

12/04 - Key Club, Leeds UK

13/04 - Garage, Glasgow UK

15/04 - Camden Assembly, London UK

16/04 - Star & Garter, Manchester UK

