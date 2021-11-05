Static Dress announce debut project & comic book, share “sober exit(s)”

UK post-hardcore/metalcore band Static Dress have been rolling out impressive singles for the past couple years (we named "sweet." one of the best punk songs of June), and now they've finally announced their debut project, Prologue..., which is both a comic book (written by vocalist Olli Appleyard and illustrated by Tanya Kenny) and a soundtrack. It's due December 3.

Along with the announcement comes new single "sober exit(s)," and its vivid, theatrical video (directed by Olli). Like the last single, this will bring you bright back to mid 2000s pop-screamo, and it also fits in nicely next to other recent torch-carriers like SeeYouSpaceCowboy and Wristmeetrazor. "The song itself circles around the idea of your mind creating scenarios which do not actually exist," Olli told Rolling Stone UK. "'The perfect dream world’ – centered around the idea of living by empty promises and false hope." It's awesomely over-the-top, as you can check out for yourself below.

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)