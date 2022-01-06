Static Dress release new single “Di-sinTer” ft. King Yosef (watch the video)

At the tail-end of 2021, UK post-hardcore/metalcore band Static Dress snuck in their debut EP Prologue... (just in time for us to call it one of the 20 best metalcore albums of 2021), and they've wasted no time getting out a followup single, "Di-sinTer," which features guest vocals by King Yosef, who's fresh off releasing a collaborative album with Youth Code. It's yet another example of this band's ability to bring mid 2000s post-hardcore/metalcore into the future, and if you like anything from Underoath to SeeYouSpaceCowboy, you should not be sleeping on Static Dress. Listen and watch the video below...