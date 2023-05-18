Static Dress sign to Roadrunner, recruit World of Pleasure for “Courtney, just relax” redux

UK post-hardcore/metalcore band Static Dress have signed to Roadrunner and announced a deluxe reissue of their 2022 debut LP Rouge Carpet Disaster. It comes out September 15 (pre-order) and it features four new redux versions of songs from the album, including “Courtney, just relax” [ft. World Of Pleasure], “Attempt 8” [ft. Sophie Meiers], “Di-sinTer (Glitter Redux),” and “such.a.shame” (Smoking Lounge Redux). The new version of "Courtney, just relax" with World of Pleasure is out now, and Jess Nyx (also of Mortality Rate)'s piercing screams give the song an added dose of fury. Check it out below.

World of Pleasure also released a split with Knocked Loose offshoot XweaponX earlier this year.

Tracklist

1. fleahouse

2. sweet

3. Push rope

4. Attempt 8

5. Courtney, just relax

6. Di-sinTer (ft. King Yosef)

7. such.a.shame

8. ...Maybe!!?

9. Lye solution

10. Unexplainabletitlesleavingyouwonderingwhy (Welcome In)

11. Marisol

12. cubicle dialogue

13. Courtney, just relax [ft. World Of Pleasure]

14. Attempt 8 [ft. Sophie Meiers]

15. Di-sinTer (Glitter Redux)

16. such.a.shame (Smoking lounge Redux)