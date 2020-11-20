Statik Selektah shares song ft. Killer Mike, Conway & 2 Chainz; new album out next week

The great rap producer Statik Selektah will release his ninth album The Balancing Act next week (November 27 via Mass Appeal), and he just released its new single "Play Around," which features a stacked cast of guests: Conway the Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Allan Kingdom, and Haile Supreme. “'Play Around' was one of the first songs that I started on for the album, but the last one that I completely finished,” Statik said. “Conway went in, 2 Chainz talked that money talk and then Killer Mike came through at the last-minute and put that raw energy that I needed on that third verse.” Indeed he did! Check it out below.

It follows previous single "Keep It Moving" (ft. Nas, Joey Bada$$, and Gary Clark Jr), and the album also features Black Thought, Benny the Butcher, Method Man, Jadakiss, Paul Wall, Fly Anakin, Evidence, the late Sean Price, Bobby Sessions, Blu, Bun B, Havoc, Smoke DZA, Styles P, Termanology, Dave East, KOTA The Friend, and more. Full tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. The Healing ft. Black Thought

2. Keep It Moving ft. Nas, Joey Bada$$, & Gary Clark Jr

3. Play Around ft. Conway the Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, & Allan Kingdom

4. Hard Living ft. Dave East & Method Man

5. Time ft. Jack Harlow

6. Watch Me ft. Joey Bada$$

7. America is Cancelled ft. Jadakiss, Styles P, & Termanology

8. No Substitute ft. Benny The Butcher, Paul Wall, & Brady Watt

9. Off My Mind ft. Rome Streetz, Fly Anakin, & Haile Supreme

10. Welcome To The Game ft. Marlon Craft, KOTA The Friend, & Haile Supreme

11. Soul Custody ft. Evidence & Blu

12. No More ft. Lil Fame, Smoke DZA, & Rim da Villan

13. Ralph Laurens Closet ft. Thirstin Howl The 3rd & Sean Price

14. Balance Beam Ft Nick Grant, CJ Fly, & JFK

15. Way Up ft. Bun B, Havoc, & Haile Supreme

16. Immortal ft. Bobby Sessions & Harley Harl