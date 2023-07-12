Stay Inside release new single “A Backyard,” opening for Defeater & Caspian soon

Brooklyn emo band Stay Inside have followed last year's Blight EP with a new single, "A Backyard," and this one's a real anthem. It's got some of the band's biggest hooks yet, great harmonies, and some really cool arrangements that range from twangy slide guitar to uplifting horns. The band says it was inspired by visiting a friend who moved out of New York City to the suburbs to raise a family. "Seeing his new life made me wonder what our relationship means to each other these days." It was produced by Brian DiMeglio and mixed by Mike Watts. Check it out below.

Stay Inside are opening Defeater's Letters Home 10th anniversary shows in Brooklyn and Boston which are also with post-rock greats Caspian. That includes Cambridge's Middle East on 7/21 and Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 7/22, which are both sold out. They're not playing the second Brooklyn show on 7/23 at Vitus though. After that, Stay Inside play New Friends Fest in Toronto

Stay Inside loading...

Stay Inside loading...

Stay Inside -- 2023 Tour Dates

7/21 The Middle East Cambridge, MA*

7/22 Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY*

8/4-6 New Friends Fest Toronto, ON

* - w/ Defeater (playing 'Letters Home') and Caspian