Stay Inside release new song “Fracture” (listen)

Brooklyn emo band Stay Inside, who released one of our favorite albums of 2020 with Viewing and who we more recently called one of 25 newer bands every 2000s emo fan needs to know, have just released their first new song in over two years, "Fracture." It picks up where the soaring, shapeshifting sounds of Viewing left off and finds the band continuing to push forward into new territory.

"The song is about deviating too far from home, and when deciding to leave your past behind, suffering from leaning into a new lifestyle too hard and disintegrating because of it," they say. Stream it below.

UPDATE (5/6): "Fracture" will appear on the band's new EP Blight, due June 3 via No Sleep (pre-order). A video for the song is out now too.