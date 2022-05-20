Stay Inside release new song “Hollow” off upcoming EP ‘Blight’ (listen)

Brooklyn emo band Stay Inside's anticipated new EP Blight arrives 6/3 via No Sleep, and they've just shared its second single, "Hollow." The band's new James Cassar-penned bio says the band was "darkened by despair and disillusionment of a crumbling New York" when they started writing this EP in early 2020, and you can hear that coming through in the haunting post-hardcore of "Hollow," which harnesses some of the same darkness that fueled NYC-area post-hardcore records like A City by the Light Divided and Devil and God. It's another very promising taste of this EP and you can hear it below.