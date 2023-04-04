Steady Hands announce new album ‘Cheap Fiction,’ share “Florida, Man”

Steady Hands, the band fronted by Modern Baseball drummer (and "Your Graduation" second verse singer) Sean Huber, have announced their first album since 2018's Truth In Comedy. It's called Cheap Fiction and it comes out May 19 via Lame-O Records (pre-order). It was produced and engineered by Matt Schimelfenig of Gladie, and the album description says "Huber pays homage to all of the deities you’d expect someone with a New Jersey birth certificate and a dog named Bruce to worship," which definitely comes through in the heartland rock-infused punk of lead single "Florida, Man." Check it out below.