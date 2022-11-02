Steady Holiday announces new LP, shares single “Can’t Find A Way” (watch video)

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Dre Babinski has announced her fourth album as Steady Holiday, Newfound Oxygen, due out February 17. It's the follow up to last year's Take The Corners Gently, and the first single is "Can't Find A Way," a swaying emotive ballad with a swell of strings to augment the lilting piano. Watch the video, directed by Isaac Ravishankara, below.

"I wanted to make a video that was far less literal than the song itself, but externalized the same emotional core - that the world as I know it is suddenly disoriented," Dre says. "We brought to life the scene from the single's artwork with fishing wire, blowdryers, and a platform that shifted to a 45 degree angle that the camera and table/chair was mounted to. I had to hold on for dear life.”

Steady Holiday has one show lined up right now, a hometown date at Bob Baker Marionette Theater on November 12 as part of the School House Rocks concert series. A portion of proceeds benefit Field Trips for LA Youth, and tickets are on sale now.