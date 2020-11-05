“Stealing the Election” viral video gets hardcore punk remix ++ autotune by Holly Herndon

Video of a man wearing a "BBQ BEER FREEDOM" tank top and a mask around his chin who interrupted an election press conference in Nevada with shouts of "The Biden crime family is stealing the election! The media is covering it up!" went viral on Wednesday. If you haven't seen it yet here it is:

It didn't take long for the internet to start remixing it and reworking the footage, like this one which very cleverly turns it into a hardcore punk show:

Meanwhile, electronic artist Holly Herndon gave it an Autotune remix, writing on Twitter, "Sorry I had to."

You can check out a couple more below.