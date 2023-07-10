Steel Pole Bath Tub announce first show in 15 years for Emo’s Houston 30th anniversary

Noise punk greats Steel Pole Bath Tub are reuniting for their first show in 15 years. The occasion? It's part of the two-day "30th-ish anniversary party/reunion" for Emo's Houston, which happens September 8 & 9 at Rockefellers. Tickets will be on sale Friday, July 14.

"We’re forever grateful and loyal to Eric 'Emo' Hartman for always making Texas some of the best stops on tour, not to mention all the people we met and friends we made there," say the band. Emo's began as a punk club in Houston in 1989 and opened the Austin location in 1992, with the original Houston space closing in 2001.

Steel Pole Bath Tub play Day 2 (Saturday, 9/9) with Butthole Surfers' JD Pinkus with Honky (original lineup), Poor Dumb Bastards, Project Grimm, Toho Etho, Skatenigs, and Humungus.

Day 1 (Friday, 9/8) features Surfbort, Sugar Shack, Manhole, Spunk, Pussy Gillette, Bleachbath, and The Drunks.

Check out the Emo's Houston anniversary party poster below.