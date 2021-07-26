Steely Dan announce 2021 tour & live album

Steely Dan have announced a fall 2021 live dates which they're calling the "Absolutely Normal Tour '21." The tour kicks off October 8 in Miami, and includes stops in Orlando, Charlotte, Richmond, Baltimore, Philly, Morristown, Port Chester, Boston and more. All dates are listed below.

There are four nights at Morristown, NJ's Mayo Performing Arts Center on November 3, 4, 6 & 7, and there are two shows at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on November 9 & 10. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time with various presale starting beforehand.

Meanwhile, Steely Dan also have a new live album on the way, Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! which was recorded at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, & more. Frontman Donald Fagen will also release The Nightfly Live, which was recorded with the Steely Dan band. Both albums are out digitally on September 24 and physically on October 1. Pre-order here and check out the tracklists -- and listen to "Reelin' in the Years" and "I.G.Y." -- below.

Steely Dan - 2021 Tour Dates

October 5th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

October 6th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

October 8th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

October 9th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

October 12th – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

October 13th – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

October 15th – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

October 16th – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

October 19th – Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

October 20th – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

October 22nd – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

October 23rd – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

October 25th – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts

October 27th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

October 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

October 30th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

November 1st – Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

November 3d – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 4th – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 6th – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 7th – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 9th – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

November 10th – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

November 13th – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

November 14th – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

November 17th – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

November 19th – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

November 20th – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. Black Cow (Side A)

2. Kid Charlemagne (Side A)

3. Rikki Don't Lose That Number (Side A)

4. Hey Nineteen (Side B)

5. Any Major Dude Will Tell You (Side B)

6. Glamour Profession (Side B)

Disc 2:

1. Things I Miss the Most (Side A)

2. Aja (Side A)

3. Peg (Side A)

4. Bodhisattva (Side B)

5. Reelin' in the Years (Side B)

6. A Man Ain't Supposed to Cry (Side B)

Donald Fagen - The Nightfly Live tracklist:

1. I.G.Y (Side A)

2. Green Flower Street (Side A)

3. Ruby Baby (Side A)

4. Maxine (Side A)

5. New Frontier (Side B)

6. The Nightfly (Side B)

7. The Goodbye Look (Side B)

8. Walk Between the Raindrops (Side B)