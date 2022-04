Steely Dan expand 2022 ‘Earth After Hours’ tour

Donald Fagen will be taking Steely Dan on the road starting in May for the 2022 Earth After Hours Tour, which includes stops at Hollywood Bowl, and NYC-area shows at Jones Beach on June 29 and PNC Bank Arts Center on June 30.

They've just announced more dates, including three nights at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on August 10, 12 and 13. Tickets for those just announced shows go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.

All dates, which are with Snarky Puppy, are listed below.

STEELY DAN - 2022 TOUR DATES

MAY 20, 2022 VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM - PORTLAND, OR.

MAY 21, 2022 WHITE RIVER AMPHITHEATRE - AUBURN, WA.

MAY 25, 2022 CONCORD PAVILION - CONCORD, CA.

MAY 27, 2022 HOLLYWOOD BOWL - HOLLYWOOD, CA.

MAY 28, 2022 NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE - CHULA VISTA, CA.

MAY 31, 2022 AK-CHIN PAVILION - PHOENIX, AZ.

JUN 02, 2022 DICKIES ARENA - FORT WORTH, TX.

JUN 03, 2022 CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION - HOUSTON, TX.

JUN 05, 2022 ACL LIVE AUSTIN, TX.

JUN 06, 2022 ACL LIVE AUSTIN, TX.

JUN 10, 2022 WALMART AMPHITHEATRE - ROGERS, AR.

JUN 14, 2022 CADENCE BANK AMPHITHEATRE AT CHASTAIN PARK - ATLANTA, GA.

JUN 16, 2022 RIVERBEND MUSIC CENTER - CINCINNATI, OH.

JUN 18, 2022 DTE ENERGY MUSIC THEATRE - CLARKSTON, MI.

JUN 19, 2022 HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE - TINLEY PARK, IL.

JUN 21, 2022 SARATOGA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY.

JUN 23, 2022 ST JOSEPH'S HEALTH AMPHITHEATER SYRACUSE, NY.

JUN 25, 2022 WOLF TRAP FILENE CENTER VIENNA, VA.

JUN 26, 2022 WOLF TRAP FILENE CENTER VIENNA, VA.

JUN 29, 2022 NORTHWELL HEALTH AT JONES BEACH THEATER WANTAGH, NY.

JUN 30, 2022 PNC BANK ARTS CENTER HOLMDEL, NJ.

JUL 02, 2022 XFINITY CENTER MANSFIELD, MA.

JUL 03, 2022 BETHEL WOODS CENTER FOR THE ARTS BETHEL, NY.

JUL 13, 2022 FIRSTBANK AMPHITHEATER FRANKLIN, TN.

JUL 15, 2022 LANDMARK THEATER RICHMOND, VA.

JUL 16, 2022 OVENS AUDITORIUM CHARLOTTE, NC.

JUL 19, 2022 DURHAM PERFORMING ARTS CENTER DURHAM, NC.

JUL 20, 2022 MORAN THEATER JACKSONVILLE, FL.

JUL 22, 2022 THE MAHAFFEY ST. PETERSBURG, FL.

JUL 23, 2022 THE MAHAFFEY ST. PETERSBURG, FL.

JUL 26, 2022 THE FILLMORE MIAMI BEACH MIAMI BEACH, FL.

JUL 27, 2022 THE FILLMORE MIAMI BEACH MIAMI BEACH, FL.

JUL 29, 2022 THE FILLMORE MIAMI BEACH MIAMI BEACH, FL.

JUL 30, 2022 THE FILLMORE MIAMI BEACH MIAMI BEACH, FL.

AUG 01, 2022 DR. PHILLIPS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS ORLANDO, FL.

AUG 02, 2022 DR. PHILLIPS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS ORLANDO, FL.

AUG 04, 2022 NORTH CHARLESTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER NORTH CHARLESTON, SC.

AUG 06, 2022 BORGATA ATLANTIC CITY, NJ.

AUG 07, 2022 HARTFORD HEALTHCARE AMPHITHEATER BRIDGEPORT, CT.

AUG 10, 2022 THE CAPITOL THEATRE PORT CHESTER, NY.

AUG 12, 2022 THE CAPITOL THEATRE PORT CHESTER, NY.

AUG 13, 2022 THE CAPITOL THEATRE PORT CHESTER, NY.