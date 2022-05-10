Stella Donnelly announces new album ‘Flood’ & tour, shares “Lungs” video
Australian indie musician Stella Donnelly has announced her sophomore album, Flood, due August 26 via Secretly Canadian. Stella wrote the album with band members Jennifer Aslett, George Foster, Jack Gaby and Marcel Tussie, and co-produced it with Anna Laverty and Methyl Ethyl’s Jake Webb. According to a press release, Stella shifted her usual focus on guitar towards the piano, which she says she had hardly played since childhood. The first taste of that is the propulsive piano pop of "Lungs," which comes with a video that Stella co-directed with Duncan Wright. It also features choreography from the three sisters who run the Tanner Dance Academy, who were Stella's childhood
friends. She says:
Very loosely based on the Banded Stilts of my album cover, the character I play in red is a wobbly adult, doing their best with their new set of legs and responsibilities, trying to make it look easy but very much on unsteady ground. I wanted this video to celebrate the child, firm in their footholds, intimidatingly honest, not to be messed with, they are the strength and power of this video no matter how much I try to assert myself as the boss.
[The Tanner sisters] weaved so much beauty in their choreography and also let the dancers apply their own take to the movements which really shines through in the static shots. Grace Goodwin who produced, set-designed and costumed the clip was integral in creating my stilted character and creating a point of difference between that and my child self.
Check it out below.
Stella has also announced a world tour, including a Brooklyn show on September 28 at Elsewhere. All shows go on sale Friday (5/13). The tour ends with a Munich show with fellow Australian Julia Jacklin, who also just announced a new album and tour this morning. All dates are listed below.
Pre-order Stella's new album on opaque red vinyl. Here's a mock-up of the variant:
Tracklist
1. Lungs
2. How Was Your Day?
3. Restricted Account
4. Underwater
5. Medals
6. Move Me
7. Flood
8. This Week
9. Oh My My My
10. Morning Silence
11. Cold
Stella Donnelly -- 2022 Tour Dates
Sun. Sept. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Mon. Sept. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Tue. Sept. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent
Thu. Sept. 15 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Fri. Sept. 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
Sat. Sept. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Wed. Sept. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
Thu. Sept. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Fri. Sept. 23 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
Sat. Sept. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
Mon. Sept. 26 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
Wed. Sept. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Fri. Sept. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
Sat. Oct. 1 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
Tue. Nov. 1 - Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe
Wed. Nov. 2 - Glasgow @ Mono
Thu. Nov. 3 - Manchester @ Band On The Wall
Fri. Nov. 4 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan's
Sun. Nov. 6 - Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar
Tue. Nov. 8 Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
Wed. Nov. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton
Sat. Nov. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ The Gate
Sun. Nov. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
Mon. Nov. 14 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia
Wed. Nov. 16 - Paris, FR @ FMR
Thu. Nov. 17 - Cologne, DE @ Artheatre
Fri. Nov. 18 - Brussels, BE @ Rotonde - Botanique
Sat. Nov. 19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
Mon. Nov. 21 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
Tue. Nov. 22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
Thu. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
Fri. Nov. 25 - Munich, DE @ Strom w/ Julia Jacklin