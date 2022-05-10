Stella Donnelly announces new album ‘Flood’ & tour, shares “Lungs” video

Australian indie musician Stella Donnelly has announced her sophomore album, Flood, due August 26 via Secretly Canadian. Stella wrote the album with band members Jennifer Aslett, George Foster, Jack Gaby and Marcel Tussie, and co-produced it with Anna Laverty and Methyl Ethyl’s Jake Webb. According to a press release, Stella shifted her usual focus on guitar towards the piano, which she says she had hardly played since childhood. The first taste of that is the propulsive piano pop of "Lungs," which comes with a video that Stella co-directed with Duncan Wright. It also features choreography from the three sisters who run the Tanner Dance Academy, who were Stella's childhood

friends. She says:

Very loosely based on the Banded Stilts of my album cover, the character I play in red is a wobbly adult, doing their best with their new set of legs and responsibilities, trying to make it look easy but very much on unsteady ground. I wanted this video to celebrate the child, firm in their footholds, intimidatingly honest, not to be messed with, they are the strength and power of this video no matter how much I try to assert myself as the boss. [The Tanner sisters] weaved so much beauty in their choreography and also let the dancers apply their own take to the movements which really shines through in the static shots. Grace Goodwin who produced, set-designed and costumed the clip was integral in creating my stilted character and creating a point of difference between that and my child self.

Check it out below.

Stella has also announced a world tour, including a Brooklyn show on September 28 at Elsewhere. All shows go on sale Friday (5/13). The tour ends with a Munich show with fellow Australian Julia Jacklin, who also just announced a new album and tour this morning. All dates are listed below.

Pre-order Stella's new album on opaque red vinyl. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

Stella Donnelly loading...

Tracklist

1. Lungs

2. How Was Your Day?

3. Restricted Account

4. Underwater

5. Medals

6. Move Me

7. Flood

8. This Week

9. Oh My My My

10. Morning Silence

11. Cold

Stella Donnelly -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sun. Sept. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Mon. Sept. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Tue. Sept. 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

Thu. Sept. 15 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Fri. Sept. 16 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Sat. Sept. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Wed. Sept. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Thu. Sept. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Fri. Sept. 23 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Sat. Sept. 24 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

Mon. Sept. 26 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Wed. Sept. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Fri. Sept. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Sat. Oct. 1 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Tue. Nov. 1 - Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe

Wed. Nov. 2 - Glasgow @ Mono

Thu. Nov. 3 - Manchester @ Band On The Wall

Fri. Nov. 4 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan's

Sun. Nov. 6 - Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar

Tue. Nov. 8 Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

Wed. Nov. 9 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Sat. Nov. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ The Gate

Sun. Nov. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

Mon. Nov. 14 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Wed. Nov. 16 - Paris, FR @ FMR

Thu. Nov. 17 - Cologne, DE @ Artheatre

Fri. Nov. 18 - Brussels, BE @ Rotonde - Botanique

Sat. Nov. 19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Mon. Nov. 21 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

Tue. Nov. 22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

Thu. Nov. 24 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

Fri. Nov. 25 - Munich, DE @ Strom w/ Julia Jacklin