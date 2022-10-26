Stella Rose (daughter of Dave Gahan) releases debut single produced by Yves Rothman

NYC singer-songwriter Stella Rose has signed to Yves Rothman's KRO Records and has released her debut single, "Muddled Man," which was also produced and co-written by Rothman. The daughter of Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan, you can hear her father's influence on the song, which is dark, intense and synthy, but she's doing her own thing. It's also a great vehicle for Stella Rose's smoky vocals. Of the song, she says:

"With anger as it’s mother and disorder begging on its knees

Muddled man

Is grease in a comb

Cowboy killers in the left jacket pocket

A murder of your most precious possession"

There's a definite early'90s vibe to this song and the video, which was directed by Primordialfreaks. Watch that below.