Stella Rose (Dave Gahan’s daughter) preps debut LP, opening for Depeche Mode in NYC
Stella Rose, who is the daughter of Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan, has announced her debut album, Eyes of Glass, which will be out May 19 via Yves Rothman's KRO Records. The album was co-written and produced by Rothman, and recorded over a two-week period in their studio. "At the end of the day, I’m a writer," Stella says. "It’s the only way for me to process my feelings, and when I write I might not understand the meaning or gravity of my words but at some point later they’ll explain where I was and how I’ve grown. That’s how I make music: I collect things over time."
The album includes previous singles "Muddled Man" and "Angel," and with the news of the album comes the dark, crashing and melodramatic "Faithful" which makes good use of Stella's powerful pipes. It comes with a striking video directed by Ben Howley, and you can watch that below.
Stella will open for her dad's band, Depeche Mode, when they play NYC's Madison Square Garden on April 14.
Eyes of Glass:
01. Maid
02. Faithful
03. Death Rattle
04. Muddled Man
05. Slowdown
06. Jane
07. Clean
08. Pray
09. Angel