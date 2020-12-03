Stephen Brodsky’s 10 favorite albums & songs of 2020

Even in a year without touring, Stephen Brodsky has managed to stay very, very busy. He joined Old Man Gloom (replacing his Cave In bandmate Caleb Scofield, who passed away in 2018) and released not one but two new albums with them. He also took part in several of Two Minutes to Late Night's quarantine covers and did some solo stuff too.

As the year comes to a close, we asked Stephen what his favorite music of 2020 was, and he made a list of albums and songs that includes some friends (Sumac, Umbra Vitae, Mrs. Piss), some rock icons (AC/DC, The Pretenders), a current pop star (Dua Lipa), and more. Here's his full list:

Sumac- May You Be Held

Lingua Ignota- "Wicked Game" (Chris Isaak cover)

Henrik Palm- Poverty Metal

Umbra Vitae- Shadow of Life

Dua Lipa- "Hallucinate"

Carcass- Despicable

Mrs. Piss- Self-Surgery

Pretenders- Hate For Sale

AC/DC- Power Up

Mr. Bungle- The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo

Listen to both new Old Man Gloom albums and watch one of the Two Minutes to Late Night cover videos with Stephen Brodsky below...

--

Browse our Best of 2020 tag for more year-end lists.

--